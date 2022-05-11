Sonos Ray Is A $279 Soundbar For When Your TV Speakers Suck

Sonos is adding a third soundbar to its range, with the Sonos Ray as its most affordable with a $279 price tag. Where the Sonos Arc and Beam focus on mid to high-end setups, Ray's focus is an easy upgrade path for those wanting more than their TV's built-in speakers, though with familiar features like multi-room support along for the ride.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Unsurprisingly, there are some compromises that come along with a sub-$300 price tag. Where Beam (Gen 2) and Arc rely on HDMI-ARC for their connectivity with the TV, Ray uses an optical input instead. There's no Dolby Atmos support, either, just Dolby Digital and DTS Digital 5.1 surround sound.

Sonos' argument is that it makes for a much easier soundbar setup experience, particularly when you consider the first-time-upgrader it has in mind. Being able to just plug in an optical connection is certainly more straightforward than trying to deal with the — oftentimes frustrating — complexities of HDMI-ARC, not to mention that it requires the more recent port. It means you control Ray's volume with the soundbar's IR port and your existing TV remote, too, also simplifying things.