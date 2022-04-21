Sonos' New $249 Soundbar Just Leaked: What We Know

Sonos' new budget soundbar could arrive by June and cost less than $250. On April 21, The Verge reported that the new "model 26" soundbar, which is codenamed "Fury," will take a spot at the lower end of Sonos' product range. Verge Writer Chris Welch, who has accurately reported Sonos leaks before, claims to have seen "genuine" photos of the new soundbar. The article includes some 3D renders based on Welch's memory of the leaked images, which he describes as "not an exact match but more than enough to give you the gist."

Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

The leak describes the dimensions of the new soundbar as being smaller than the already compact Sonos Beam (Gen 2), with the speaker's exact dimensions being 550mm wide, 69mm deep, and 100mm tall. The budget bar will not include features like Dolby Atmos and built-in microphones, unlike the Beam and Arc, and Welch also suggests the "Fury" may lack an HDMI port and rely solely on optical digital input like the old Sonos Playbar. The soundbar is expected to be released on June 7 and cost $249.