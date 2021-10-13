Bose SoundLink Flex speaker can handle dirt, drops, and water exposure

Bose has introduced SoundLink Flex, a new portable Bluetooth speaker that features an “ultra-durable” construction for use in environments that may be hazardous to less robust portable audio devices. SoundLink Flex is small enough to carry with you to the workshop, on your next hike, or to the poolside, with Bose noting that its new product packs its proprietary audio tech.

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker features a powder-coated steel grille, soft silicon back, and an overall IP67 rating. According to Bose, exposure to dirt, dust, and water won’t “compromise audio performance” due to the sealed acoustics hardware. Beyond that, Bose says its new SoundLink speaker can float in water so that, for example, it’ll handle an accidental drop into the swimming pool.

The speaker measures 7.9″ x 2.1″ x 3.6″ and weighs around one pound. Bose has packed a custom transducer, dual-opposing passive radiators, and the company’s proprietary digital signal processing tech into the small speaker. The result, Bose claims, is everything from “dramatically” minimized distortion all the way to a bass that “you can feel in your chest.”

The SoundLink Flex also supports a unique feature among Bluetooth speakers — it can detect its orientation via Bose PositionIQ technology to automatically adjust the audio for optimal performance. The speaker remembers up to eight Bluetooth devices for rapidly toggling between audio sources, plus there’s support for the Bose Connect app for personalization and firmware updates.

Basic audio and speaker controls are located on the device, as well, including buttons for playing and pausing audio. An integrated microphone allows users to make and takes calls on the SoundLink Flex, as well. Other features include up to 12 hours of playback, a rechargeable battery with USB-C, a Stereo Mode playback with two speakers, and a Party Mode.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is available now for $149 USD.