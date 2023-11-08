Leave The Torches At Home And Bring Goal Zero's Skylight On Your Next Camping Trip

Having enough light to see at night while camping is nice, especially if you aren't at a traditional campground. You'll want to make sure you have a consistent way to cook and maintain contact in case of emergency, but also lighting at night is a concern when camping. Many people will bring things like rechargeable lanterns or torches, but another option would be going with a skylight for the campsite, and Goal Zero's offering could do the job, according to user reviews.

While this will set you back $300 from Amazon, you're getting a lot of value for the purchase. You get four different brightness settings powered by six LED lights, and the big benefit of this skylight is its ability to go up to 12 feet in the air. This will easily provide visibility for your site and the surrounding area for your camping party.

You'll need a portable power station to get the full potential of this light, but that's likely something you already have or plan on grabbing if you're camping like this. You can run it off the internal battery, but you'll only get about eight hours on low, so an external source is pretty valuable. Goal Zero offers its own portable batteries, like the Yeti 1000, that would work very well here. In a pinch, this could even be a good light for your home in the case of a power outage.