Xgimi Halo Plus Review: Perfectly Portable Smart TV Projector

When you place a normal projector at an angle offset from the center of your screen, your picture can get a little stretched. Some projectors compensate for this with keystone correction. Some projectors make you do it manually, while the Xgimi projectors have features like auto-keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and focusing of up to 40 degrees off-axis. Put simply, you can plop this projector anywhere and aim it at something flat and the sensors aboard will figure out how to correct the alignment, and even avoid objects on the wall (such as a hook with headphones on it).

In fairness, I have to say that this doesn't work 100% of the time and sometimes, you'll need to adjust your aim slightly to get the keystone function to work correctly. But when it does, it's almost magical how easy it is to set it up. I aimed the projector at a bare wall with lights on either side and paintings above the target area, and the projector automatically shrunk the picture down to fit in the space I wanted. Similarly, I aimed the projector at a wall with the aforementioned hooks holding headphones and the projector was able to place the picture above those hooks for an unimpeded view.

What's more, if you move the projector, it will detect that movement and automatically adjust the keystone alignment again. This is arguably my favorite part of the projector and one that I will continually brag about at parties. What I like most about it is that it works by itself, often with no user intervention needed. I'd like it to work every time, but I'll take a solid 90%.