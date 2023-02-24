Slyvox Pool Pro Outdoor TV Review: 55-Inches Of Netflix And Chilly

One of the coolest parts about my job is the fun stuff I get to play with and the things I get to do with them. For every garden-variety phone, laptop, or tablet I get to take the time to review, there are folding phones (like the Galaxy Z Flip 4), sport drones (like the DJI Avata), and dual-screened tablets (like the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i). There's also the occasional weatherproof TV. You read that correctly: weatherproof. For some of you, weatherproof might mean waterproof. For others, it means heat-proof. Others think it means cold-proof. Slyvox's answers to those requirements are, mostly, probably, and yes, respectively.

Slyvox has a whole range of TVs designed to live outside, and I'm not talking about 72 degrees-year-round-and-maybe-it-drizzles-every-now-and-then year-round. When Slyvox reached out to me about testing the Slyvox weatherproof TV, I told them flat out, "No problem, but I live in Chicago, and it's the dead of winter." They responded with a simple, "challenge accepted."

So, I found myself on a cold night in January, outside, setting up a smart TV with six inches of overnight snow in the forecast. I said it was a fun job, not a comfortable one. I wasn't sure what to expect when I woke up in the morning. But I knew was Slyvox promised, and dear, reader, Slyvox delivered. I have been using the Slyvox Pool Pro TV provided by the company for three weeks, and this is my full review.