DJI Avata Review: Game-Changing FPV Flight For The Masses

I have always been a drone fan. There's just something compelling about putting a camera in the sky and seeing the world from a whole new perspective. It's pretty amazing to launch a 4K camera into the air and capture the Chicago skyline from 40 miles away, see what your neighborhood looks like from 400 feet, or soar over a carpet of trees in a nearby forest preserve.

But in all honesty, that novelty wears off after a while. So, I turn to YouTube and check out racing drone footage, or fun footage like when the Cubs recently did a "fly-through" of Wrigley Field. But now, I can make my own fly-through footage with the DJI Avata First-Person View (FPV) drone and it's insanely fun.

The DJI Avata isn't really for racing drone flyers. As fast as it is (and it is fast) it's not nearly fast enough for that. But flying in FPV mode gives you a whole new perspective on flying that up until now I had never experienced. It's also ridiculously easy to fly. I've spent about two weeks with a review sample unit of the drone provided by DJI, flying it nearly every day, and this is my full review.