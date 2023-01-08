Hands-On With Lenovo's Most Unique CES 2023 Laptops And Tablets

E ink is one of those technologies that persists very well in its niche. Devices like the Kindle, various Boox tablets, and the like all have wonderful battery life, with somewhat limited performance capabilities. But what if it could run Windows? That's the question that Lenovo answers with the ThinkBook Plus Twist. This laptop has a 2.8K OLED screen on one side with a color E ink display on the other. The obvious use-case here is that you can have the back cover of your laptop look like anything you want, and it won't cost you an extra electron in battery life. You can put up a photo of your family, or your recent trip to Hawaii. While most people adorn their laptop lids with stickers (or nothing if you're like me) this is a way to super customize your laptop cover.

Or, you can twist it around and use the E ink display as your main display. There are some use cases here that make sense. If you spend most of your day reading (or editing), this works. There are two settings on the display that allow you to choose between performance at the expense of image quality and vice versa. I have to say when set to performance, it was not bad. It certainly wasn't the normal snappy performance you'd expect from a Windows laptop, but it was useable.

Another obvious advantage here is that since this is a laptop, when it's closed, there's still a screen facing out that you can use. You can read on the E ink display or watch movies on the OLED display. That's pretty sweet, but I have to wonder if Lenovo might have wandered a bit too far off the beaten path for this one. I would imagine we'll find out in June when it launches.