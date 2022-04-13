Onyx Boox Nova Air C Review: The Future Of E-Readers

Just like any other screen-centric device, the display is the most critical part of an e-reader. It is even more important in the case of the Boox Nova Air C because of its relatively young innovation, bringing color to the table. In the past, e-paper displays have been limited to different shades of gray, which looked boring for some and unusable for books or magazines that required colors to be enjoyed. E Ink has been pioneering the move towards giving these battery-sipping, eye-saving displays some color, and you can see the fruits of its labor in this device.

To be clear, even the latest E Ink Kaleido Plus technology will be no match for an LCD screen, much less an OLED, but that's not really a shocker. E Ink uses a color filter in order to reflect different colors of light, unlike LCDs and OLEDs that actually emit colored light. What this means in practice is that colors won't be as bright and vibrant as you'd expect, but considering this is an E Ink screen, the 4,096 colors it can support is already astounding.

The 7.8-inch E Ink screen has a 1404x1872 resolution (300 ppi pixel density) when displaying black tones. That makes text and even images quite sharp, which is perfect for comfortable reading. The numbers drop sharply when the color filter is used, however, down to 468x624 (100 ppi). The drop in resolution isn't that noticeable unless you're very particular about seeing dots. In practice, it still makes colors very noticeable, so you can finally enjoy your magazines, comics, and colored manga on the same comfortable reading device.

The new E Ink Kaleido Plus that the Boox Nova Air C uses boasts a higher color contrast ratio and improved color saturation while also boosting black and white performance. This is mostly thanks to E Ink's new On-Cell technology that integrates the touch component directly into the E Ink display rather than as a separate, independent layer. Not only does it reduce the components and costs of producing the panel, it also removes unnecessary layers in between the E Ink and the user's eyes, making inks and colors look clearer.

E-Paper displays don't emit their own light and rely on front lights rather than backlights to allow for reading in the dark. The Boox Nova Air C takes this a step farther by including not only a white LED light but a "warm" amber light, as well. The latter is more comfortable when reading at night, and you can mix the ratio of white and warm lights to your satisfaction. When both lights are used, the Boox Nova Air C looks brighter than most e-readers that only have one color of light.