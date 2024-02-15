6 Apps For Finding The Best Camping Spots

Camping is a favorite pastime for many people, whether they're doing it solo or with family. In doing so, though, usually the hardest and most time-consuming part is trying to find a campsite. There are many different types of campsites, too, so it can get a bit overwhelming, especially trying to use older websites that either haven't upgraded their technology in a while or are still going off of old reviews.

Aside from the essential apps you need before a camping trip, there are several apps out of there that are actively being used by campgrounds and camping enthusiasts who give current reviews and add photos, so you'll never be too surprised once you get to your campsite. Based on personal experience and various reviews from both IOS and Android users, here are six of the best apps to help you find camping spots. These apps are for both designated campgrounds and dispersed camping. The methodology we used to select these apps will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.