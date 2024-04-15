10 Tool Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Harbor Freight

As a critical outlet for low-cost tools, there's no retailer quite like Harbor Freight. The company offered fantastic bargains to consumers since the beginning of its history in 1977 as Harbor Freight Salvage Company. The business model initially focused on bringing factory production directly to the consumer in an effort to cut out unnecessary costs. Harbor Freight still operates on this premise, with dozens of brands falling under its purview. The company doesn't make any of these products in the classical sense, but it contracts out the building process to other manufacturing facilities and then sells the gear under various brand names corresponding roughly (or specifically) to certain use cases. Daytona equipment, for instance, is a highly focused automotive workshop range that falls under Harbor Freight's umbrella. On the other hand, Icon covers a broad spectrum of applications from hand tools to storage solutions and diagnostic equipment.

Across its digital and physical shelves, Harbor Freight carries nearly any type of tool, consumable, or accessory you might need to get the job done. It's a haven for DIYers and pros alike who are looking to find excellent gear at affordable prices. As with any low-cost retailer, there are things to look out for (tips and tricks that Harbor Freight employees probably won't tell you), but overall buyers get what they need at great discounts. These are the brands that make it possible.

[Feautred image by Michael Rivera via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]