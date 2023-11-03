5 Things Harbor Freight Employees (Probably) Won't Tell You

It's not a secret that part of the special sauce that makes Harbor Freight unique is that the chain exclusively sells tools under a variety of its own private label/generic house brands sourced directly from manufacturers around the world. You won't find Milwaukee at Harbor Freight, but you will find Pittsburgh, Portland, and Daytona, which you can't find anywhere else. These house brands are tiered, with Hercules being the most expensive and theoretically most premium power tool brand and ICON filling the same role for hand tools. In theory, these should be Harbor Freight's top-of-the-line, especially since the chain positions them as equivalent to Snap-on's expensive and arguably overpriced tools.

This isn't always the case in practice, though. In June 2022, the automotive YouTube channel Donut extensively tested several screwdriver sets across all possible price points, focusing on several from Harbor Freight and the "compare to" alternatives from major retail brands. (More specifically, an $8 Pittsburgh set and the $22 Husky set Harbor Freight compares it to, a $25 Doyle set and the $50 Klein Tools set it's compared to, and finally, a $50 ICON set and the $200 Snap-on set that it's allegedly comparable to.) Overall, the $25 Doyle set was the set that won the most head-to-head tests, not the more expensive ICON set that's positioned as being professional grade.

Overall, the lesson here is to seek out reviews and not just go by the price and the "compare to" labeling, especially since all Harbor Freight hand tools have lifetime warranties.