Who Owns Chicago Electric Tools And Where Are They Made

If you've ever needed to put something together but didn't quite have the budget for a high-price, last-your-whole-life toolset, you may have encountered Chicago Electric Tools. Its price mark is perfect for people who are money-conscious, or just need to order something in a pinch. But where are these tools really from? You might be surprised to hear that, despite the name, they're not quite from Chicago.

Chicago Electric Tools is owned by a larger tool company, Harbor Freight. It was launched in 1977 by a father and son duo. Over the past 40 years, it has expanded into physical stores and a website that sells hundreds of brands, even their very own Chicago Electric Tools.

The Harbor Freight website does not specifically say where Chicago Electric Tools products are made. However, it isn't that much of a mystery: people who have purchased tools from the company report 'made in China' labels on the products themselves. This makes sense when you consider other Harbor Freight products, like its U.S. General toolboxes, which are also made in China. Below, we'll tell you all you need to know about Chicago Electric Tools and its history.