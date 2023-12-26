Harbor Freight Vs. O'Reilly: Which Offers More Budget Friendly Options For Tools

Stocking your tool chest with the essentials can be a costly endeavor. From drills to ratchet sets, you could spend hundreds just to ensure you have the basics. Like anything else, though, the cost of tools varies from store to store. Harbor Freight Tools and O'Reilly Auto Parts are convenient, local and online retailers with shelves and digital storefronts stocked with everything a handyperson could need. Yes, even the auto parts store.

The question is, which will break the bank and which will leave you with money to spend on projects that will require your new tools? The best way to answer that is to dive into their inventory and pull select items from both companies. We'll look at drills, screwdrivers, hammers, and a few other choice hand and electric tools to see whether Harbor Freight or O'Reilly is the best go-to for budget-friendly tools.

When determining where we'll be heading for our next lower-cost tool shopping trip, we'll also consider the function of each tool. After all, a $20 corded drill without a built-in light may be a worse value than a $25 corded drill with one. At the end of the day, it's all about getting the most for your money.