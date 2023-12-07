4 Of The Most Useful Welding Accessories You Can Find At Harbor Freight
Welding, in a way, could be considered the ultimate triumph of mankind over nature, utilizing the most intense heat to sculpt the sturdiest metals to our whims. Welding is both a practical skill to have as a handyperson and a nifty hobby, but because it involves so many hazardous objects and materials, it must be performed entirely by the book. Half-hearted welding can result in a misshapen, blobby metalwork project in the best-case scenario and serious injury in the worst case.
To ensure these and other potential mishaps never occur, you should visit your local Harbor Freight to pick up some vital tools of the trade. While you probably already have the basic implements of welding on hand, like an acetylene torch, there are a few additional tools and accessories you'll want to have around that will make your welding experience much safer and easier. We've found four pieces of additional gear you'll want to pick up, each backed by glowing reviews from Harbor Freight customers and welding enthusiasts. With this gear on hand, you'll have full command over your mighty elements.
Chicago Electric Welding Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet
The first and absolutely foremost thing you need before you can even entertain the notion of welding is a proper welding mask. The intense light and heat that comes off an acetylene torch can cook your eyeballs like a couple of hard-boiled eggs, not to mention give you a wicked sunburn. To prevent this, proper protective gear is a must. If you're in the market for face protection, try Chicago Electric Welding's Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet, which is available for $49.99 at Harbor Freight.
The viewing port on this full-head helmet features an auto-darkening lens that can switch from clear to safely dark in just 1/25,000 of a second, detecting the need to do so once you start welding. Built-in arc sensors can catch intense sources of heat and light at any angle, while the solar cell and battery backup ensure that your helmet's lens will last for a good six years.
With a 4.6 out of five rating, customers appreciate how quickly the helmet's lens darkens while welding, making it an optimal choice for convenience and safety. One reviewer especially liked how the helmet has multiple tinting settings for different welding applications, selectable via a dial on the side.
Berger Welding/Chipping Hammer
As powerful as arc welding is, the actual welding process isn't quite an exact science. For instance, despite the precision of the flame coming off your acetylene torch, the metal you're working with can still melt and warp in inconvenient and dangerous ways. You can't pluck off a lump of melted slag with your fingers since it's both boiling hot and still retains its sturdiness. Instead, you need a specialized tool to knock any loose, slaggy bits off of your project.
For your chipping purposes, try the Berger Welding and Chipping Hammer, which is available at Harbor Freight for $5.99. This hearty steel hammer is designed to forcefully yet precisely pound melted metal back into shape while you're welding, blacksmith-style. The hammer tip's conical shape can chip slag right off, while the spring-shaped grip absorbs the brunt of the vibrational blowback from the steel.
With a 4.7 out of five, users of this hammer appreciate its simple, ergonomic design, helping them remove melted slag with no unnecessary bells and whistles. One user explained that they had used the hammer on several welding jobs around the house and had not scuffed or chipped at all from any of them.
Chicago Electric Welding 100 pound Capacity Welding Cart
Welding is mostly a stationary activity, but on occasion, especially if you're working in a professional capacity, you'll need to move your equipment around. The problem is that even a piece of primary welding equipment is exceptionally heavy, from the welder to an attached gas tank. It's definitely not the kind of stuff you can lug around on your own, at least not in a timely manner. Instead, why not get a cart to take the brunt for you?
Visit your local Harbor Freight for a 100-pound Capacity Welding Cart, courtesy of Chicago Electric Welding, at $44.99. This mobile welding buddy features solid steel construction with a powder finish to ensure the utmost durability. All that metal can carry around 100 pounds of assorted welding gear, including a welder, a tank, and various accessories. The rear shelf, designed to hold a gas tank, features a pair of safety chains to hold it in place, while the front has a built-in hook to hang your torch.
With a score of 4.6 out of five, reviewers enjoy how easy this cart is to assemble and its surprising durability in the face of heavy loads. Several users have noted that the kit accommodates substitutions and customization for those who might prefer other parts for the cart, like different wheels or bolts. Hardware YouTuber Jimmy's Garage reviewed the cart after five years of ownership, and it still holds up great for light-duty garage usage.
Chicago Electric Welding Adjustable Steel Welding Table
If you already have a dedicated workshop set up for yourself, you may be tempted to use your existing table to conduct your welding. However, if a table isn't designed with welding in mind (especially if it's made of wood), it won't be able to handle the intense heat from the torch and the weight of the materials. You need a work surface designed expressly for welding, with the weight and durability to match.
The Chicago Electric Welding Adjustable Steel Welding Table, available for $84.99 at Harbor Freight, is designed to be your go-to work surface for workshop welding. The steel, zinc-plated table surface is both fireproof and rust-resistant, ensuring no errant slag will damage it. It features retractable edge guides, which you can use to cordon off parts of the table, set up clamping tools, and link multiple tables together to create an even bigger work surface.
With a 4.6 out of five rating score, users have said this table is excellent for small home welding projects, as it's small enough to comfortably fit in a personal workshop without sacrificing heavy-duty stability. Several users also like how the reinforced legs fold up, allowing you to slide the table into small spaces for storage. Welding YouTuber TimWelds said this table is a good choice for newer welders working on the floor and wanting a reliable and portable work surface.