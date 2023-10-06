5 Essential Tools To Kickstart Your Welding Career

There are several ways to join two pieces of metal — whether it's for construction, artwork, or any number of other applications — but welding is a common way to do it. Welding can create a stronger bond between two materials with a flawless seam and can be more efficient and versatile than other methods like soldering and riveting. That's exactly why welding is a popular choice as a profession — there's always work to be done. If you're just starting a career in welding or are looking to get into it as a hobby, you're going to need some basic equipment.

There are three main types of welding: gas welding, arc welding, and the most recently developed form, laser welding. Depending on what type you're getting started with, you'll need different kinds of equipment to conduct the actual welding. You may choose to do more than one of these, as the principles of how all three work are relatively similar. However, there's still a lot of equipment and tools that are universal among these welding types, so even if you haven't decided what to focus on yet, you can start building your kit.

You'll certainly need safety equipment and gear like welding gloves and a helmet to protect your face and eyes. But you'll also need specific tools that every welder requires to do their work. Here are five of the most essential tools you'll need to kick-start your welding career.