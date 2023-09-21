Who Makes Milwaukee Power Tools? And How Good Are They Really?

As the name probably tipped you off, the Milwaukee tool company was founded in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, all the way back in 1924. That's nearly a hundred years of construction and tool development, compounded by the fact that the city itself has never challenged the company's name, so it's kind of a given that these folks know what they're doing.

Still, there's nothing wrong with wanting to know where your tools are coming from, especially since the company has become much more multinational since its humble beginnings. So, where exactly do Milwaukee tools come from, and perhaps more importantly, are they any good?

Milwaukee tools is a subsidiary of the TTI Group, a global superpower in the power tools, outdoor equipment, and general D.I.Y. scenes. In addition to Milwaukee, TTI's holdings include multiple other prominent home and construction brands such as Ryobi, Hoover, AEG, and more.

TTI's headquarters is based in Hong Kong, so a sizable chunk of its brands' products are produced in China, Milwaukee included. That said, Milwaukee still maintains several active manufacturing plants in the United States, with locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, and of course, Wisconsin.