Harbor Freight Coupons: How To Find The Best Deals And Discounts
Harbor Freight is a place many people flock to when they buy a new home, as it's a perfect way to build up their tool collection with a variety of brands. Coupons, sidewalk sales, and other deals frequently bring in new customers. If there's anything that can bring someone into a store, it's cheap prices. Coupons are easy to come by, but Harbor Freight seems to have become quite stingy with the massive 20% off anything coupon. The retailer does still offer a variety of different coupons to take advantage of, however.
You can keep up to date with them by heading over to the coupons section of their website. If you're looking for something in particular, you'll want to check back each week to see what types of new offers are available. On top of that, checking sites like Slick Deals can potentially find you some additional savings. At the very least, it doesn't hurt to check and see if the coupons you find there are valid when you're checking out with a purchase. Browser extensions like Honey and Rakuten can also come in handy when looking for deals. These plugins will alert you when there's a coupon that can be clipped, and they can be used on a wide variety of websites outside of Harbor Freight.
Consider a Harbor Freight membership
The store's yearly membership could be worthwhile if you're an avid Harbor Freight shopper. It comes in at $29.99 a year, but you'll get access to member-only deals and early access to sales. The discounts you get often slash more than the price of the membership off an item, so it can end up paying for itself in a hurry. If you're on the fence about paying for a membership, you can head over to the members-only deals page to see if there's anything that catches your eye. You'll quickly see many of the savings are more than $30, so it's worth it for a single purchase alone. You can sign up and cancel it immediately to still reap the benefits of the subscription without having to worry about it autorenewing down the line.
The membership also has the added bonus of automatically applying coupons for you, so hunting around and clipping them yourself is not needed. If you're finding the Harbor Freight deals aren't as good as they used to be, the membership is probably the best way for you to get that feeling again — especially if the 20% off coupon isn't around anymore.