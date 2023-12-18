Ultimate Guide To Harbor Freight's ICON Series Tools

If you've ever wandered the aisles of your local Harbor Freight, you've probably noticed a number of brands there that can't be found in any other brick-and-mortar store. Harbor Freight partners with these exclusive brands to offer tools at a wide variety of price points. This is how it's able to offer cheap entry-level products, mid-tier tools, and high-end specialty equipment. These companies endeavor to match the quality of their products to those offered by brands sold in competing outlets like Lowes and Home Depot and then lower the price in Harbor Freight stores to entice budget-minded buyers. Pittsburgh makes most of the retailer's most affordable options, while ICON is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

ICON makes tools that are a part of Harbor Freight's premium lineup of products, meaning they tend to be a bit more expensive than tools from the other brands on display. You might be a little hesitant to pull the trigger on a tool that can cost two or even three times as much as the other products on the shelves without knowing more about ICON's history and how it stacks up to other brands. Here's everything you need to know about Harbor Freight's ICON series tools.