5 Must-Have Harbor Freight Tools Every Home Mechanic Should Have In Their Garage
Car repairs aren't fun thanks to the high cost, but there are some ways you can potentially lower the price. If your latest repair cost estimate has you panicking, perhaps an at-home repair is in the cards. If you know what you're doing, you're able to save quite a bit of cash by cutting out the labor costs a repair shop would charge you. The problem is tracking down the tools you'll need, and it's not always cheap. Luckily, Harbor Freight has you covered by offering a blend of both reliable and affordable options — and you can save even more if you're signed up to the Inside Track Club membership.
Every item you find on this list will come in handy when working on your car, and they will be items that won't be too much of a dent in your wallet. Each tool is backed up by strong user reviews at Harbor Freight, as it's important to know the tool you pick up has worked for other buyers in the past. A more in-depth explanation of why these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Daytona 1.5 ton Professional Racing Series Aluminum Floor Jack
While a lot of problems with a car take place under the hood, you'll run into problems with your tires as well. Instead of taking your car into the shop for repair, you can change your tire right at home by picking up a jack. The Daytona jack will lift your car a minimum of 3.5 inches off the ground — more than enough for you to pop the tire off and swap it out for a new one. The jack can hold up to 3,000 pounds, so you'll need to make sure your car isn't heavier than that, or you're just wasting money. The cherry on top is this is compact enough to tuck away in your trunk when you're away from home. This means you can easily change your tire on the side of the road without calling for a tow truck. You might be able to slide under your car in a pinch with this jack, but it'll be a tight squeeze still.
You can pick up this Dayton jack from Harbor Freight for $134.99, where user reviews are solid at 4.8 out of five. It's highly mobile, lightweight, and works at home and on the road. There aren't a ton of real downsides, so if you need a jack, it's tough to go wrong with this one.
Braun 1200 Lumen LED Rechargeable Underhood Work Light
Working on your car can be difficult if you're in a garage with poor lighting. Many tools come with an onboard light, but sometimes, you'll work with hand tools without that option. This is where the Braun underhood work light comes into play. This mounts right to your hood and gives you a clear view of where you'll be working. It extends up to 85 inches, so it should fit in almost any situation, making the $74.99 price tag easier to justify.
User reviews for the light come in at 4.6 out of five on Harbor Freight's website, so there should be no worry about it not working fine for you. It'll allow you to retire your cell phone's flashlight and get a more reliable light source, making the work a lot easier. The Braun light comes with a battery that can be recharged while you're using it, so there's no excuse for it to ever die on you while working in the garage — assuming you have an outlet nearby, of course.
Bauer 20V Cordless 1/4-inch Hex Compact Impact Driver Kit
Lugnuts will never be anything you have to worry about again if you pick up a reliable impact driver. The Bauer 20V cordless impact driver is a fine choice at $59.99, and it'll make changing out a tire a breeze. This impact driver can be used any place you find a fastener or bolt in a car, so it's a handy tool to have around at that price. The purchase includes the battery, a charger, and two impact bits. On top of this, the impact driver can be used in more places than just your car, making it an excellent tool for your garage in general.
There are over 4,000 reviews for this power tool on Harbor Freight's website, and the impact driver has a 4.8 out of five rating. On top of being used in your garage, this isn't a bad tool to keep charged up in your trunk, as it'll make a tire change on the side of the road much easier.
Pittsburgh Drive SAE and Metric Socket 64-Piece Set
Power tools are nice to have while working, but sometimes, you'll need to get your hands dirty and use a set of hand tools. Luckily, Pittsburgh has a socket set for sale at Harbor Freight for $39.99. With three different sizes — 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch — you have sockets that will fit a wide variety of situations thrown at it. With these hand tools, you'll have a bit more versatility in fitting into tight spots than a full-sized power tool. The tradeoff is having to tighten or loosen things by hand, but it's the only option for some situations.
With over 1,200 reviews on Harbor Freight's website, the 64-piece socket set has a 4.6 out of five rating. You can keep this in your garage for your home mechanic set, or you can keep it in your car in case you have roadside trouble. Outside of work on a car, you'll likely find many other uses for this set if you like to tackle DIY projects.
Warrior 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun
Older cars may have a layer of rust caked over bolts that make them very difficult to remove, which in turn makes replacing parts a hassle. In some cases, all they need is a bit of heat to get moving, and that's where a heat gun comes into play. The Warrior Heat gun costs $19.99, and it'll be perfect for many situations. Light rust or frozen bolts shouldn't be much of an issue, but some might require the use of something that can provide more heat, like a blow torch. A heat gun can work quite well for removing dents from your bumper, too, by heating the plastic and allowing you to pop out the dent manually.
Warrior's option has very good user reviews to back it up — 4.6 out of five from Harbor Freight's website, to be exact. You can also get some extra use out of the heat gun outside of cars. Anything with a tough adhesive to scrape off can be a breeze if you give it a quick heating. It's worth mentioning you'll be tethered to a 6-foot cord with this gun, so you'll need to stay close to an outlet or grab an extension cord if you want a lot of mobility.
Why were these tools chosen?
All of the tools chosen for this list will work for any burgeoning home mechanic who is looking to expand their toolset. Each item on the list has high scores from users on Harbor Freight's website and is easily purchased, whether it's in-store or online. We highlighted several different brands to showcase the wide assortment that's on display at Harbor Freight.
Most of the items on the list can be bought under a singular brand name, and there's nothing wrong with that. This list just puts a spotlight on the various brand names available and shows many of them are trustworthy, reliable, and affordable.