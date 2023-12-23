5 Must-Have Harbor Freight Tools Every Home Mechanic Should Have In Their Garage

Car repairs aren't fun thanks to the high cost, but there are some ways you can potentially lower the price. If your latest repair cost estimate has you panicking, perhaps an at-home repair is in the cards. If you know what you're doing, you're able to save quite a bit of cash by cutting out the labor costs a repair shop would charge you. The problem is tracking down the tools you'll need, and it's not always cheap. Luckily, Harbor Freight has you covered by offering a blend of both reliable and affordable options — and you can save even more if you're signed up to the Inside Track Club membership.

Every item you find on this list will come in handy when working on your car, and they will be items that won't be too much of a dent in your wallet. Each tool is backed up by strong user reviews at Harbor Freight, as it's important to know the tool you pick up has worked for other buyers in the past. A more in-depth explanation of why these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.