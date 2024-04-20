What's The Difference Between Floor & Transmission Jacks

Floor jacks are great for lifting one side of your car when changing a flat tire or doing minor brakes, suspension, or steering repairs. Combined with a quality set of jack stands, a floor jack is a mechanic or enthusiast's best friend and should be part of any DIY garage.

But when working with heavier components like removing a gearbox or differential, you'll need a specialist transmission jack to do the job safely. It's possible to use a hydraulic floor jack as a transmission jack, but you'll need a custom adapter with saddle shafts that fit on the lifting arm of the floor jack.

There are two problems with using a basic floor jack to lift or secure a car's transmission. First, not all floor jack brands support a bespoke adapter to convert it to a transmission jack. Second, supporting a heavy gearbox onto a floor jack will be tricky without using separate fasteners like ropes or chains.