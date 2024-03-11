5 Things You Need To Be Doing To Your Car Every 1,000 To 3,000 Miles

The secret to making a car last long is preemptive maintenance. While the more complicated long-term milestone maintenance routines might need proper servicing from an expert, there are simple automotive care routines you should adopt to keep your car healthy and avoid problems that might crop up in between the more popular maintenance schedules.

We've pinned the frequent maintenance routine at 1,000 to 3,000 miles because that encapsulates monthly to quarterly driving for many folks. In 2022, the Federal Highway Administration published data revealing that Americans drive an average of 13,476 miles a year, which translates to 1,123 miles per month.

Most of the things you should do to your car monthly are checks; you'll hardly replace anything. Your car's user manual has already estimated when components in your vehicle need replacements, and if you follow that, you should be fine for the most part. The point of these monthly checks is to catch anomalies and account for other variables the manual or maintenance schedule might have failed to consider. For instance, using secondhand tires might mean they'll wear before your recommended tire rotation milestone, or tuning your car for performance may translate to faster-than-normal degradation of components.