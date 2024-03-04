Is One Of Your Car's Blinkers Ticking Faster Than The Other? Learn Why

Do you flick on your turn signal and hear one — or even both of your blinkers — tick faster than usual? This isn't some new gimmick with your car. It indicates that there's an electrical issue affecting your turn signal bulbs.

While it's not exactly the most dire problem you might face as a car owner, faulty turn signals can compromise your safety and the safety of other people on the road. Turn signals are there to make your moves predictable, so when you want to change directions, people behind and in front of you can tell and adjust appropriately. Also, driving around without signals is illegal across most states and can land you in some trouble. You can use driving hand gestures if your external lights are unavailable.

Hearing that fast-paced ticking sound should let you know it's time to do something about it. In fact, many modern cars also come with dashboard diagnostics to indicate that you have a dead external bulb. Hearing the ticking sound in conjunction with the dashboard or infotainment indicators can help you track what kind of electrical issues your car might be experiencing.

Luckily, it's one of those car issues that's relatively easy to diagnose and fix. We'll walk you through the most important parts of it so you have a good idea of the system behind it and how to correct it when it occurs.