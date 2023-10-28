The Proper Hand Signals To Use While Driving Without Tail Lights

To be clear, the universal gesture wherein the middle finger is extended to "give the bird" is not considered a proper hand signal. Anywhere. At any time. Neither is shaking a fist or hanging out the window and screaming. Unlike those tempestuous gesticulations, it's actually rare to see drivers use the proper hand signals when a car's tail lights, turn signals, or brake lights stop working.

Driving laws in every state in America require drivers to signal their intentions through electronic means or hand gestures. Western states require a signal to be given at least 100 feet before turning, and many of those same states require some kind of sign before even changing lanes. California mandates that drivers provide a signal at least five seconds before a lane change.

Automobiles didn't come with turn signals until several decades after their invention. They were made available on Ford trucks in 1938 as optional equipment, while Buick was the first car maker to include them as standard equipment in 1939. Electrical turn signals really didn't become commonplace until sometime in the mid-1950s.

As new drivers learning the ABCs of operating a car, we are all taught the three essential hand signals to use when our high-tech vehicle goes on the fritz. Unfortunately, the U.S. Department of Transportation notes that 25% of drivers don't even bother signaling when making a turn, with twice as many ignoring the act when they change lanes. Here's how to do better, especially when your tail lights are not working.