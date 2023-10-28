The Proper Hand Signals To Use While Driving Without Tail Lights
To be clear, the universal gesture wherein the middle finger is extended to "give the bird" is not considered a proper hand signal. Anywhere. At any time. Neither is shaking a fist or hanging out the window and screaming. Unlike those tempestuous gesticulations, it's actually rare to see drivers use the proper hand signals when a car's tail lights, turn signals, or brake lights stop working.
Driving laws in every state in America require drivers to signal their intentions through electronic means or hand gestures. Western states require a signal to be given at least 100 feet before turning, and many of those same states require some kind of sign before even changing lanes. California mandates that drivers provide a signal at least five seconds before a lane change.
Automobiles didn't come with turn signals until several decades after their invention. They were made available on Ford trucks in 1938 as optional equipment, while Buick was the first car maker to include them as standard equipment in 1939. Electrical turn signals really didn't become commonplace until sometime in the mid-1950s.
As new drivers learning the ABCs of operating a car, we are all taught the three essential hand signals to use when our high-tech vehicle goes on the fritz. Unfortunately, the U.S. Department of Transportation notes that 25% of drivers don't even bother signaling when making a turn, with twice as many ignoring the act when they change lanes. Here's how to do better, especially when your tail lights are not working.
Proper signaling can help prevent crashes
Suppose one of your car's signals isn't functioning correctly (for whatever reason), and you haven't had them fixed yet. In that case, the law requires the driver to use hand signals to caution other drivers of their intentions.
For instance, if the rear brake lights aren't working when you step on the brake to slow down or come to a stop, you must reach your left arm out the driver-side window, bend the elbow 90 degrees, and keep your fingers extended with your palm facing backward. Only once you have completely stopped should you pull your arm back inside.
If you plan on turning left, but the blinker bulb has mysteriously burned out, stick your left arm straight out the window, keeping it parallel to the ground with an open palm facing forward. Another variation on this is to point towards the left. Keep the arm extended through the whole turn much the same way the blinker stays on until after the steering wheel has moved back to the center position.
Lastly, if you're making a right-hand turn, reach your left arm out the window, bend your elbow 90 degrees, and point all your fingers towards the sky with an open palm facing forward. Again, keep your arm in this position until you're well into the turn so everyone has time to notice your intent.
If you've got "The Hokey Pokey" song ("Put your left hand in, you take your left hand out") running through your head now, we understand.