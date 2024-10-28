6 Fluids Your Car Needs (And How Often You Need To Check Them)

It's no secret that our vehicles require a massive number of parts to function. Whether you drive a car with a traditional internal combustion engine or a modern electric vehicle, at least one thing remains the same: the reliance on thousands of interworking parts and, yes, various fluids. You're probably familiar with at least some of the fluids your car needs, like motor oil and brake fluid, and you may have even heard the age-old joke about the fictional blinker fluid. However, our vehicles use a lot more than just oil and brake fluid. In reality, nearly every one of your car's systems relies on a fluid of some type. Whether it's for lubrication, cooling, or a little of both, these liquids are essential for your vehicle's smooth operation.

If you're curious about the most important fluids that your car uses, stick around. As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong gearhead, I'll break it down for you in simple terms. We won't cover the extremely obvious fluids, like gasoline or diesel, or those that your vehicle doesn't technically need, like windshield washer fluid. That said, we will go over six of the most vital fluids that most cars do need. Keep in mind that not every vehicle will use every fluid on this list — for example, EVs don't use engine oil, but they can use coolant and, sometimes, transmission fluid. I'll explain why your car needs these fluids, how they work, how often you need to check them, whether or not you can service them yourself, and which vehicles use each. Let's dive in and check it out.

