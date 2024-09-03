What Color Is Power Steering Fluid? (And Why It Might Change)

If you've ever tried to steer a modern car or truck while it's powered off and shifted into neutral, you know how much more difficult it is to turn those front wheels than it is when the engine is running. That's because in everyday driving, much of the work of keeping the vehicle in its lane or turning is done by a power steering system that amplifies the movements of the steering wheel made by the driver.

In many vehicles, the steering assist comes in the form of a hydraulic system. Power steering uses a pump, driven by a belt connected to the engine, to push hydraulic power steering fluid through the system. That pressure applies more force to the steering assembly than the driver, making it easier to turn the wheels.

There are three types of fluids used for this system: automatic transmission fluid (literally the same liquid that the automatic transmission uses), a specialized synthetic fluid, or a mineral-based hydraulic fluid. There's a container of it under the hood, and it's a good idea to check it periodically because what goes on inside that reservoir — from the amount of fluid to its color — is a good indicator of the health of your power steering system.

