4 Signs You Need To Service Your Power Steering System

If you've ever driven an older vehicle without power steering, you probably understand just how important power steering systems are for modern cars. These components allow us to turn the steering wheel with minimal effort, thanks to a complex hydraulic system and a series of interconnected parts. While today, most newer vehicles utilize electric power steering systems, hydraulic systems are still incredibly common. Thousands of vehicles produced during the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s are still cruising the streets, as well as a handful of new vehicles still built with older hydraulic systems.

Like most of your car's components, hydraulic power steering systems require regular maintenance. Generally, you should replace your power steering fluid every 40,000 to 80,000 miles, depending on your car's make and model. However, in between fluid changes, it's important to monitor the system and your vehicle's performance. Doing so can help you stay on top of any potential issues and help keep your car healthy. Some of the things you need to pay attention to include not only your power steering fluid level, but also its condition. The way your steering wheel feels as you turn it from side to side, and any strange sounds your vehicle makes. Keeping an eye out for signs that your power steering system needs service can extend the system's life and save you expensive repair bills. But what are those signs? From strange sounds to dirty fluid and a stiff steering wheel, let's dive in and explore the four most common signs that you need to service your hydraulic power steering system.