Disc Brakes Vs Drum Brakes: What's The Difference?

Your car's brake system is one of its most critical components. It should come as no surprise that the brake system is responsible for stopping your vehicle and keeping it stationary as long as your foot is on the brake pedal. Despite being such a vital part of a car's anatomy, many drivers don't know how brake systems work or the difference between the two most common types: disc and drum. Both types of brakes rely on hydraulic power and friction to stop your car, but they do so using distinct technology and have different levels of mechanical resistance.

While drum brakes are common on older vehicles, many modern cars contain both disc and drum brakes. You'll commonly see disc brakes on the front end of a car and drum brakes on the rear axle. But why use two different types of brakes at all, and what exactly are the differences between the two? Let's dive in and find out.