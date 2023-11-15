5 Signs Your Brake Pads Need To Be Replaced ASAP

Disc brakes are one of the most common braking systems in cars today, appearing in rear-wheel, front-wheel, and all-wheel drive vehicles. When you press down on the brake pedal in the driver's seat, the pressure from the brake line compresses a caliper above your wheel rotor. That caliper is lined with a pair of brake pads, which are made of a high-friction material. These pads are pressed into the sides of your rotor, absorbing its kinetic energy and slowing its spinning. All this results in a smooth braking experience you need for safe driving.

However, while brake pads are designed to absorb large quantities of kinetic energy and safely disperse it as heat, that doesn't mean they're indestructible. Over a car's lifespan, particularly if you regularly subject your braking system to sudden, high-intensity stops, your brake pads can begin to wear out. When those pads wear out, you could swiftly find yourself in a car with little to no stopping power, so be on the lookout for the warning signs and replace them immediately, either on your own or at your local garage, for a fee.