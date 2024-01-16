How Often Do You Actually Need To Change Your Car's Differential Oil?

As far as car fluids go, differential oil is one of the most neglected pieces of maintenance. It could be because the effects of not changing differential fluid on time aren't as immediately obvious as other fluids like engine oil and coolant. Still, it doesn't mean it's unimportant.

A car's differential is essentially a group of gears that allow the inner and outer wheels of the drivetrain to spin at different speeds. If the wheels can only spin at the same speed, it will cause slipping, making it difficult to maintain control while cornering or turning. You'll find the differential in FWDs in front (transaxle), RWDs at the back, and AWDs and 4WDs have more than one. These gears need to stay lubricated. Otherwise, the differential could damage or malfunction, and your car's handling will suffer.

Since most cars aren't offroad SUVs or trucks that expose the differential to water and mud, nor are they towing machines that put a lot of stress on the differential, many car owners can seemingly get away with not changing the differential oil on time (or at all). However, there are recommended checkpoints in your car's mileage where it's time to crack open the housing, drain the oil, clean the housing. and inject a new oil.