How To Flush Power Steering Fluid (And What It Costs)

My fascination with automobiles started as a curiosity, mainly on the intricacies that make them work and the many components needed to transport their owners from point A to B. As a budding 13-year-old, my entire world revolved around a brand-spanking-new Mitsubishi Galant GTi (with a five-speed manual) parked neatly outside our home, all thanks to my visiting aunt.

Advertisement

Back then, I was too young to realize that my aunt's Galant was the 1989 Motor Trend Car of the Year or had the legendary 4G63 engine with double overhead camshafts (DOHC). I was a fool for not knowing the sixth-gen Galant was to become the catalyst for the iconic Lancer Evolution series. What caught my attention was the owner's manual and the things required to keep a car ticking like a clock.

Since then, I've been a stickler for car maintenance. I learned early on that periodically changing the oil increases the odds of keeping a car problem-free, and the same goes for the automatic transmission fluid (ATF). I also discovered that the power steering fluid requires a certain level of attention, and I learned the hard way when my old and trusted Nissan Vanette started squealing like a cow (the surefire sign of the lack of power steering fluid). Then, the steering firmed up like it had no power assist.

Advertisement