Is Engine Coolant The Same As Antifreeze? Here's Which One To Use

To put it lightly, being a car owner can be quite a time-consuming effort. Not only do you have to stick with routine upkeep efforts — and avoid the common maintenance mistakes that will make your car less reliable — but there are also a great many different fluids you have to keep tabs on. First and foremost is gas, as without it, cars that require it won't run. Oil is essential as well if you want to keep your car operating smoothly and prolong the life of key components within it. These two are only the tip of the vital vehicle liquid iceberg.

Advertisement

One of the most important things to know about your car is the internal temperature. There are a multitude of reasons why your car's engine can overheat, with low amounts of or absolutely no cooling liquid present to keep it from doing so. You should think twice before pouring water into your radiator to fix this and instead go with one of the two superior remedy options out there: antifreeze and engine coolant.

Both are specifically designed to prevent a car's engine temperature from spiraling out of control. However, it should be noted that these two products aren't quite the same. There are some key things about both antifreeze and engine coolant that you should be aware of before putting one or the other into your vehicle.

Advertisement