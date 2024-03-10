10 Common Maintenance Mistakes That Will Make Your Car Less Reliable

When it comes to owning a car, the list of expenses can seem never-ending — as well as monthly payments, there's fuel, taxes, insurance and more that all add to the overall bill. It can be easy to overlook maintenance, especially for drivers who are strapped for time, cash, or both, but skipping out on keeping your car in top condition can end up costing more in the long run.

Even with the best intentions, it can be all too easy to overlook one key aspect of car maintenance, especially if it seems like a minor job at first glance. To keep a car as reliable as possible, however, there's really no other option but to keep on top of your car's routine needs. We've put together a quick checklist of the most common maintenance mistakes that can affect a car's reliability over time, so you can avoid making any of them.