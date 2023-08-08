The Garage Essential That Makes For Easy Rust Removal
Here's a quick science lesson: Rust is the result of a process called oxidation, in which metals like iron are converted into flaky oxides in the presence of excess oxygen and moisture. Once rust appears, it begins gradually spreading to other nearby sources of iron, automatically converting metallic sources in its reach, kind of like metallic fungus. When rust appears on the metal surfaces you care about, like your car, it's on you to remove it before it can spread.
Of course, flaky though it may be, you can't just chip rust off a metallic surface and expect that to be the end of it. To really, truly eliminate rust from your metal surfaces, you need a particular tool to wipe it away. What is this secret weapon, you ask? Why, it's something that you probably already have in your garage, something you make regular use of in your handy pursuits. Yep, it's good ol' WD-40.
Removing rust with WD-40
While WD-40's primary function is as a lubricant, it's also excellent for removing stubborn rust from a metallic surface — and keeping it from coming back. After all, rust is formed primarily by moisture, and do you know what the "WD" in WD-40 stands for? "Water-displacement." A liberal spritz of this stuff will send all of that pesky moisture packing, halting the progress of rust and allowing you to scrub it right off. Just follow these simple steps:
Open a can of WD-40 Multi Use and attach the straw.
Spray the rusty spots with the WD-40 until they're completely coated.
Allow the spray sit for 10 minutes as it takes effect.
Gently scrape away the rust with a firm yet pliable tool, like a scourer.
If rust is still present, repeat steps 2-4.
Once the rust is removed, rinse the affected area with clean water and dry completely with a clean cloth.
This cleaning method works on any solid metal surfaces or objects like girders or cars, though you may want to try something else on more sensitive surfaces or objects with softer components. In the case of cars, you can also apply a bit of extra WD-40 after drying to create a protective anti-moisture layer.
Cleaning rust stains with WD-40
The annoying thing about rust is that it can creep into places that you'd think it wouldn't be able to reach. For instance, if you have any concrete surfaces around your home, like a swimming pool or workshop, it's possible for external sources of rust — such as cars or metal furniture — to leave unsightly rust stains. Luckily, WD-40 is quite good at penetrating thick materials, so it's great for removing rust stains.
Open a can of WD-40 Multi Use. Use the wide nozzle instead of the straw.
Spray the stained areas of the concrete with a generous amount of WD-40.
Let the spray sit for 5-10 minutes.
Scrub the stain with an abrasive tool to remove the rust.
Repeat application as necessary until the stain is removed.
Wash the affected spot with clean water to remove any leftover residue.
Much like with regular metal surfaces, rust stains on concrete are best dealt with as soon as possible. After all, there's metal rebar in concrete. If that rusts, you could have some structural problems on your hands.