The Garage Essential That Makes For Easy Rust Removal

Here's a quick science lesson: Rust is the result of a process called oxidation, in which metals like iron are converted into flaky oxides in the presence of excess oxygen and moisture. Once rust appears, it begins gradually spreading to other nearby sources of iron, automatically converting metallic sources in its reach, kind of like metallic fungus. When rust appears on the metal surfaces you care about, like your car, it's on you to remove it before it can spread.

Of course, flaky though it may be, you can't just chip rust off a metallic surface and expect that to be the end of it. To really, truly eliminate rust from your metal surfaces, you need a particular tool to wipe it away. What is this secret weapon, you ask? Why, it's something that you probably already have in your garage, something you make regular use of in your handy pursuits. Yep, it's good ol' WD-40.