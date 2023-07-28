Why You Should Think Twice Before Using WD-40 On Your Garage Doors

While a garage may look like nothing more than a painted hunk of sheet metal, the mechanism behind it is quite elaborate. The simple act of lifting an automatic garage door requires a careful interplay between a motor, chains, and hinges, all designed to work in a very specific way to prevent lockups and damage. If something starts messing with this process, be it a stuck chain or a squeaky hinge, that's a sign you need to lubricate the moving parts.

When that time comes, what should you use to perform said lubrication? Well, if the contents of your garage are anything like most others in the world, your first instinct may be to crack open a can of WD-40. No one would fault you for that assumption. WD-40 is commonly used as a lubricating agent, after all. However, as it happens, it's actually one of the last things you should use on any of your garage's components.