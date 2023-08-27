The 10 Best Automotive Air Filter Brands Ranked

Engine air filters are a necessity for your vehicle. All internal combustion engines need air to run, and engine air filters let air into the engine while keeping out dirt, dust, and other particulate matter. Like all other air filters, they get dirty and need replacing every now and then. A dirty air filter can cause all kinds of symptoms. The biggest, and perhaps most important, symptom of a dirty filter is changing the air-fuel balance in your car's engine which can lead to reduced output. Thus, it's important to change your air filter regularly.

Luckily, air filters are not high-maintenance items. The general wisdom is to change your engine air filter about every 12,000 to 20,000 miles, or about once a year depending on who you ask. That's less often than changing your motor oil, but more often than changing your spark plugs. These are also relatively inexpensive, with most brands going for under $30. You can pick one up on Amazon and install it yourself with the help of a YouTube video. It's reasonably easy to do and it'll save you a few bucks versus going to a dealership.

From there, it comes down to choice, and there is a give and take when it comes to air filters. Generally speaking, an air filter that traps more dust and particulates also reduces airflow as a function of being thicker. Meanwhile, performance air filters do the bare minimum in terms of filtering, but they tend to let more air through for the sake of higher performance. Most air filters fall somewhere in the middle, but you can find filters on either end of the spectrum.