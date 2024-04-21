Think Twice Before Using Water Instead Of Coolant In Your Radiator: Here's Why

Few situations can rival the frustration of finding yourself on a desolate road in the middle of nowhere with an overheating engine. You pull over as soon as you notice the gauge leaning dramatically to the right, but now what? Maybe you forgot to change your car's coolant before a long road trip and now it's critically low. If you're like most people, you likely don't carry a spare bottle of radiator coolant in the trunk. But you do have some bottled water — that'll do the trick, right?

In the 1930s, owners of the Ford Model A used water as a coolant, although using the distilled variety without minerals was preferable. However, those historical engines were much more basic and didn't require nearly as much cooling as modern engines do today. If you do find yourself stranded with no help in sight, adding water to your engine could help you limp it along until you find a service station. Unfortunately, there are several reasons why you should avoid pouring water into your radiator.