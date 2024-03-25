Road Trip Checklist: How To Prepare Your Car For Adventure

Your car's engine bay contains more than just the motor. It's home to innumerable other components that play vital roles in helping the engine run and keeping your wheels moving. Many of those parts get their power from a serpentine or drive belt. If the belt has damage, like fraying or large cracks, or if it's too loose or too tight, it could break or malfunction, causing you to lose several accessories, like AC and power steering. Other components and systems rely on hoses to carry fluid between various parts — for example, your vehicle's radiator hoses are responsible for transporting coolant between the engine and radiator.

All of these parts are critical for your engine to function smoothly and correctly. Before you set out on a road trip, it's essential that you inspect these components to confirm that they're in good condition. You should check all fluid levels — including coolant, engine oil, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and transmission fluid, if applicable — before you hit the road. Confirm that each level is within the appropriate range by checking your owner's manual or reading the marks on the fluid reservoirs or dipsticks. Additionally, you need to inspect your belts and hoses.

Visually inspect your belts for cracks and fraying. To test the belt's tension, turn it sideways. You should be able to turn the belt about 90 degrees — any more or less, and the belt may be too tight or loose. Finally, check your fluid hoses, especially the radiator hoses. Look for any cracks or bulges. Squeeze the hoses in your fingertips, and if they feel overly spongy or soft, you should consider replacing them before you hit the highway.