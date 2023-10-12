Road Trip Bucket List: 10 Essential Grand Touring Routes Worth The Journey

Chances are that no matter where you live, there are some nearby drives known for their scenic beauty, whether it is through rolling hills, mountainous peaks, or flatland desert. Furthermore, what constitutes a scenic drive varies from one individual to the next. However, those who truly enjoy being behind the wheel can almost universally agree that finding a route to leisurely take in scenery, whether natural or manmade, is an enjoyable pastime.

The idea of a Grand Tour, which is probably what inspired the sports car designation GT, actually precedes even the automobile itself. It dates back to the 17th century as the expression is credited to a travel writer and Catholic priest, Richard Lassels, who first used the term in his 1670 guidebook "The Voyage of Italy." For the English, embarking upon a Grand Tour typically began by sailing to France and continuing south until reaching the great cities of the Italian peninsula such as Venice, Florence, and Rome.

The Grand Tour as a singular institution went away around the time of the French Revolution but has continued in spirit, kept up by intrepid drivers intent on seeing the sights of the world through the eyes of a traveler. In the modern day, this has evolved into one of many highway routes through which travelers may take in the splendor of the world, often on roads dedicated to leisure driving. Here are ten excellent examples to include on your bucket list.