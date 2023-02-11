The Reason Why Some Cellphone Providers Are Worse Than Others

Picking out a phone is one thing: Do you want a nice, attractive iPhone? Perhaps a cool folding Samsung phone, or an affordable Google one? You probably know what you want before considering what carrier you'll use.

The question is, how do you pick a service provider for your chosen device? The Big Four have been reduced to The Big Three (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile), but with smaller online-only providers like Mint or Visible, you have more choices than before.

You might have heard your friends or family say that this provider is good, but this one stinks. Maybe you had a completely different experience. What is it about some providers that make them worse than others? It depends on a few factors, as various providers will work better in different situations, especially when it comes to location.