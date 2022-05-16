Verizon Is About To Increase Its Fees: Here's What You Should Know

The past two years have been economically trying for many people and devastating for some businesses, particularly those that had to lay off employees or shut down. The ones that remained the same were bound to change sooner or later. Prices have gone up, not just for the goods you buy once but also for the services you pay for monthly. Of course, price increases are always frowned upon, especially since they burden already taxed consumers. It's no surprise, then, that Verizon's newly announced price increase set for June was met with a bit of apprehension and suspicion about the reason for the change.

To be fair, Verizon isn't alone in making price adjustments, and it hasn't increased its prices in two years. In fact, some might even view AT&T's April 2022 price increase announcement as more drastic and egregious. The latter carrier revealed that customers on old plans would see a $6 hike on a single line and $12 for families, citing rising costs and higher wages as reasons, according to Bloomberg. Curiously, it left its Unlimited plans untouched, which could be its way of pushing its customers away from older subscriptions.

Verizon has been a bit less forthcoming about its reasons for the price increase (via The Verge), but that writing has been on the wall since last month. CEO Vans Vestberg hinted as much in his last earnings call, mentioning how the company is ready to do what it can to fight inflation and other economic difficulties. Apparently, those include charging both consumers and business customers a bit more.