AT&T Has Dominated T-Mobile In One Major Category In 2022

T-Mobile is the second most popular cell phone carrier in the U.S. in terms of raw subscriber numbers; it's behind Verizon, and ahead of close rival AT&T. Despite this, T-Mobile has been dominating first-place Verizon in terms of in-store foot traffic. Oddly, this trend continues when T-Mobile is compared to the company in third place: AT&T gets more potential customers through the door than T-Mobile. In addition to telling us which company managed to lure the most people through its doors, the information SlashGear has received from DataHerald tells a deeper story — it actually highlights more parallels between the companies than differences and could also highlight wider trends in the industry.

An interesting comparison between the two companies is the amount of foot traffic their stores get throughout the year. Foot traffic refers to the number of people who visit a store and spend four or more minutes there. It doesn't imply they have used one of the store's services or purchased an item. Where some stores are concerned, visitors may simply be browsing and killing time, such as what often happens at stores based in malls.