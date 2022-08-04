T-Mobile Has Dominated Verizon Wireless In One Major Way In 2022

Based on subscriber numbers alone, Verizon is currently the largest cell carrier in the United States and T-Mobile comes in second place (via Bloomberg). However, since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, T-Mobile has overtaken Verizon in one key area: the carrier somehow managed to get more customers in its stores than its rivals, and even managed to break through Verizon's pre-pandemic figures despite an overall decline in footfall since nationwide lockdowns were implemented.

While a lot of customers choose to select a plan or buy devices online or over the phone, there is still a place for physical stores. If customers have the time to drop in, a store can provide a quick fix to many common cell phone problems, offer replacement devices, or send items away for repair. They can also offer one-on-one help if a customer is struggling to use a device, and can sometimes give exclusive deals that aren't available online.

Data obtained by SlashGear shows T-Mobile has taken a strong lead when it comes to physical store popularity, but this may not mean more cash in the bank for the cellular provider. To count toward the numbers, an individual must spend at least four minutes in a store, but they don't necessarily have to buy anything or use a company's in-store services.