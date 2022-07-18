How To Fix An Android Phone That Keeps Crashing

If you're one of the billions of people who own an Android device, you probably know how it feels to have your phone crash unexpectedly. Often, it takes only a restart to get the device back to the way it was, but when that doesn't work and your handset repeatedly crashes for no apparent reason, what can you do? To figure out how to solve the problem, you need to understand why it is happening in the first place.

According to Google, there are multiple possible reasons an Android phone may keep crashing or restarting, such as a buggy app, overheating, accessories that are covering sensors, and more. For this reason, you may need to try multiple troubleshooting methods before finding one that fixes the problem you're experiencing. However, if none of the troubleshooting methods work, you may need to take your device to a service center to be evaluated for a potential hardware problem.