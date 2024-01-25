How Often Do You Really Need To Replace Your Car's Brake Pads?

A general rule of thumb is that brakes should be replaced on city-driven cars around every 40,000 miles. In addition, cars that spend most of their time on the highway should be replaced every 60,000 to 80,000 miles. Again, though, that is just a general rule of thumb. Varying types of brake pads last different amounts of time and replacing your brake pads prematurely is a waste of money. So, where do we land?

First, identify the types of brake pads that are on your vehicle. If you're not the original owner or haven't replaced the pads before, this can be an extremely difficult task. If you're in the dark, a mechanic should be able to tell you what your pad material is — just be on the lookout for ones who may overcharge you.

There are three main types of brake pad materials. Organic pad materials are generally the cheapest and are made from non-metallic composites. Typically, they are quiet. However, they wear much faster than metallic or semi-metallic pads. On the flip side, metallic or semi-metallic pads are more durable and last longer, but they can be noisier than organic pads and can cause damage to your rotors. Finally, ceramic pads last the longest and offer superior stopping power. The downside to ceramic pads, though, is that they are quite expensive. If you're looking for performance, ceramic pads are your best bet.