6 High-Tech Car Features That Are Totally Unnecessary

Carl Benz paved the way for an entire industry when he built the Patent Motorwagen in the late 19th Century, but seeing what passes for innovation in the company that bears his name today must have him doing somersaults in his grave. In 2014, Mercedes introduced a cabin air freshener and fragrance system for its S-class vehicles that included a charcoal air filter and atomizer that allowed drivers to select from several different fragrances, which are packaged in vials that are plugged into an atomizer in the glove compartment.

Mercedes has since expanded the system to G-class, C-class, and E-class vehicles, marketing the Air Balance system as a way to create "a cleaner and more pleasant atmosphere for your vehicle's occupants." The system is a $350 option in the models for which it is available, and the six different fragrance vials are priced at between $136 and $171 each.

For the initial cost of the system, you could pack your back seat with mesh bags filled with activated charcoal, and the price of one vial of Mercedes perfume would buy a decade's worth of pine tree air fresheners to hang from your rearview mirror. However, such a lowbrow solution might be beneath most Mercedes owners.

Mercedes is, after all, selling an image and attitude, and that is reflected in the names it has given the fragrances: Pacific Mood, Nightlife Mood, Agarwood Mood, Downtown Mood, Sports Mood, and Daybreak Mood. Mercedes even offers an empty vial if buyers want to try to craft their own fragrance to use with the system and come up with their own mood-themed name for their creation, although that empty container is priced at $136, which would buy more than 40 Febreze pod-style air fresheners.