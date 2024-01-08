How Often Do You Actually Need To Change Your Car's Brake Rotors?

For many drivers, keeping your vehicle in clean, sparkling, perfect order is a point of pride. Some aspects may be largely cosmetic (the tiniest scratch in the paint won't generally do any harm, but you certainly don't want to see it), while others are absolutely essential from a safety point of view.

As far as safety goes, there are few vehicle components as important as the brakes. Maintaining them, then, is paramount, and there are a lot of different elements to doing so. In addition to bleeding the fluid and switching out the brake pads (a task confident drivers can complete by themselves with preparation), another important element of the job is changing out the brake rotors.

It's difficult to know how often you should do so, as the requirements for each vehicle will differ. For the uninitiated, we'll take a look at exactly what the brake rotors do in the wider context of the brakes, how to determine whether they're in need of replacing, and provide a general sense of when to do so. It's also crucial to consider the differences between ceramic brake rotors and steel ones, as the material they're made from can have a big influence on how long they're likely to last.