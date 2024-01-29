3 Ways To Tell If Your Car's Alternator Is Bad

Since the alternator controls your car's electrical system, one of the first things you'll notice when things go wrong is that your vehicle's electronic components start behaving erratically. Pay attention if your headlights start to dim or flicker because this could be a sign your alternator isn't generating enough power to keep them at their full brightness. While it may seem counterintuitive, the reverse can also happen, with headlights shining too brightly. You may also notice them alternating between the two, going back and forth from dim to bright. Also, keep an eye out for things like interior lights, the dashboard display, and the radio showing signs of insufficient power, like dimming, flickering, or completely shutting down.

Another sign your alternator may be in trouble is when the battery on your car's dashboard comes on. Although you may think your battery is having problems when you see this light, it's often an indicator that something is wrong with the car's electrical system and it's not getting enough power from the alternator. It's important to know the difference between a bad battery and a failing alternator. If your car starts up without any issues and you mainly experience electrical issues while it's running, you're probably dealing with an alternator problem.