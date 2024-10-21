Engine Oil Vs. Transmission Fluid: What's The Difference?

Car maintenance can be as difficult as it is messy. This is primarily because there are just so many fluids involved. Fluids of the darkest, stickiest, most potentially dangerous sort, in many cases. An additional complicating factor is that a lot of them look very similar, but have entirely different purposes, and it can be potentially disastrous to mix some of them up. Have you ever accidentally put diesel in your gas vehicle? It's a common and often costly error.

Advertisement

In a similar sense, engine oil and transmission fluid are essential elements of caring for a vehicle, and as part of any vital maintenance kit, it's very important to know how and where to use each. As well as this, the differences between the two are crucial to know. After all, both the engine and transmission are vital components of the average vehicle, but are also very different cogs in that overall machine (as closely as they tend to communicate in vehicles). As such, their maintenance needs can be markedly different, too.

Let's run down exactly what each substance is, the different varieties of each that are available, and how they fulfill their intended purposes. There are some key similarities between the two to consider as part of the overall picture, too.

Advertisement