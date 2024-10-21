Engine Oil Vs. Transmission Fluid: What's The Difference?
Car maintenance can be as difficult as it is messy. This is primarily because there are just so many fluids involved. Fluids of the darkest, stickiest, most potentially dangerous sort, in many cases. An additional complicating factor is that a lot of them look very similar, but have entirely different purposes, and it can be potentially disastrous to mix some of them up. Have you ever accidentally put diesel in your gas vehicle? It's a common and often costly error.
In a similar sense, engine oil and transmission fluid are essential elements of caring for a vehicle, and as part of any vital maintenance kit, it's very important to know how and where to use each. As well as this, the differences between the two are crucial to know. After all, both the engine and transmission are vital components of the average vehicle, but are also very different cogs in that overall machine (as closely as they tend to communicate in vehicles). As such, their maintenance needs can be markedly different, too.
Let's run down exactly what each substance is, the different varieties of each that are available, and how they fulfill their intended purposes. There are some key similarities between the two to consider as part of the overall picture, too.
Engine oil keeps an engine running smoothly (literally)
Engines are metal mechanical marvels, with the movement of the pistons and the crankshaft being central to the energy production process, while also underlining one inevitable fact: Friction among lots of metal parts working in tandem in close quarters can be hugely detrimental to the process. The purpose of engine oil, then, is to counteract this problem. Though proud owners and manufacturers alike enjoy boasting of a model's top speed, 0-60 and so on, the fact is that performance can degrade quite drastically if everything isn't kept running smoothly and optimally. This is where engine oil comes in, a lubricant that is available in a variety of types to suit different models of vehicle and drivers' needs.
Fully synthetic oils and semi-synthetic oils are specially manufactured to resist the high temperatures of the engine for longer. This is a form of oil that has been especially treated to maximize its efficiency in the role.
Conventional engine oil still very much has its place, though, with a typically cheaper purchase price and without the risk of potentially increasing wear on engines that have traveled in excess of 75,000 miles or so. There's a place for all types of motor oil, but its function of lubricating, managing heat levels and drawing away detritus is nearly universal.
Transmission fluid was created to protect a vehicle's transmission
On a surface level, transmission fluid performs the same role as engine oil: It lubricates the system and helps keep it running at its best. It's stored in the engine compartment and coats the vulnerable metal components of the transmission as it works. In another important parallel between the two fluids, it helps to reduce heat in crucial components of a vehicle, a role that is underestimated at the owner's peril.
Manual models require manual transmission fluid, while automatic transmissions use their own fluid. One primary distinction is that fluid designed for automatics is rather less viscous than fluid designed for their manual counterparts. This is because, while an automatic transmission boasts more complex mechanics than a manual, the temperature under which it typically operates isn't as high. Nonetheless, automatic transmission fluid relieves this pressure, while also serving the vital function of sustaining the friction that the system's clutch packs need to switch between gears.
Aside from these two basic distinctions, transmission fluid is available in a range of more specific varieties, to cater for different transmission types. These include continuously variable transmission fluid, specifically developed for these CVTs. Such transmissions aren't limited to set gear ratios, and utilize a belt and a system of two pulleys to keep power flowing from the transmission to the engine. Though this increases overall efficiency, it can generate more friction and thus heat, and so CVT fluid is more viscous than typical automatic transmission fluid.
Why transmission fluid and engine oil aren't interchangeable
Though the two substances perform similar roles, their makeup is tailored toward the small but significant differences in their roles. One of the most crucial properties for engine oil is its ability to not only withstand high temperatures, but help regulate them.
Metal components (particularly in the case of combustion engines, considering the explosive way they work) get very warm. Unwelcome levels of heat (common driver mistakes with the radiator are just one example of possible causes) can harm the lifespan of your engine or cause even more immediate damage.
Car engines are typically equipped with liquid cooling systems to ensure that the heat remains at an optimum level for performance. Engine oil was partially designed to help with this. It passes through the warmest parts of the engine to keep it lubricated, and an oil cooler may also be used to help the oil to last longer. The viscosity of the oil helps it to take on some of that heat, thereby drawing it away, and accounting for the higher heat tolerance of engine oil over that of transmission fluid. The wrong amount of lubrication can cause a transmission to slip or an engine to overheat, while a lack of transmission fluid will mean that a vehicle may not be able to change between gears. As such, it's vital that engine oil and transmission fluid are used only in their respective areas, and in the correct quantity and variety for that vehicle.
The crucial question of color
There will be times, of course, when it's difficult to tell which of the two substances you're looking at. If a liquid is leaking from the underside of your vehicle, or has already done so, identifying which it is as quickly as possible is paramount. Fortunately, there tends to be a distinctive color difference between them.
In the United States, vehicles are predominantly automatics. Those using automatic transmission fluid, then, will be in the majority. This fluid is typically of a dark and very distinctive red color, which may appear lighter if diluted by a leak elsewhere or a darker, browner hue if older. Engine oil, meanwhile, will typically be a lighter brown or amber color, also potentially darkening with use or if detritus has found its way into the flow.
It's very convenient that distinctive colors are often added to the likes of transmission fluid because it can go a very long way in identifying what's leaking and how to respond. As much as the two liquids can serve a similar function in a lot of ways, they are also very different and can look very distinct. Another big factor that differentiates the two is their respective longevity.
Which of the two substances lasts the longest?
Depending on the type of vehicle you have, you might have both transmission fluid and engine oil working hard within it. For any conscientious owner, it's important to keep track of both, and it would be highly convenient if they needed to be maintained on the same schedule. However, as a result of the differences in their makeup and applications, this isn't the case.
Generally, you'll find that your engine oil requires rather more frequent attention: Though synthetic oil can potentially last up to 15,000 miles before needing to be changed, a conventional oil may only make it a third of that distance. To know how often you should change your specific vehicle's particular type of oil, the manual and manufacturer's guidance will provide the best answer for you. Transmission fluid, too, is available in various forms, and the guidance differs accordingly. You may make up to 100,000 miles before having to change your automatic transmission fluid, while its manual counterpart may need to be changed after just 30,000.
It's worth checking the owner's manual, especially if you're unfamiliar with the maintenance cycle of your vehicle. In general, though, transmission fluid can last much longer than engine oil. This is because engine oil is exposed to the heat of the engine while in action and is pressurized to mitigate some of it, while this isn't the case for transmission fluid.