What Actually Happens If You Put Diesel In A Gas Car?

Driving is one of those activities that millions take for granted every day. It can feel as though we're traveling to our most common destinations (work, the grocery store and so on) simply on autopilot, but the reality is that concentration is paramount. It's frighteningly easy to make a costly mistake while behind the wheel. One surprisingly common error drivers can make is filling a car with diesel instead of gas.

It's a mistake that you may think you'd never make, but it's a pitfall that's surprisingly easy to fall into. In Britain alone, the RAC reports, around 150,000 drivers annually feed their vehicles the wrong juice. Whether it's a hard-learned lesson or one that veteran drivers drilled into you when you were new to the ways of the road, you might wonder exactly what would happen if you introduced diesel to your gas vehicle's diet.

Here's a look at the differences between gas and diesel, how the wrong one can potentially harm a vehicle, and what can be done to mitigate the damage if you should make this mistake.